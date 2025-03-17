BART Red Line service between San Francisco International Airport, Millbrae suspended

BART's Red Line service between San Francisco International Airport and Millbrae stations was suspended Monday morning, according to transit officials.

Passengers at Millbrae station going to SFO are advised to use the SFO shuttle, while travelers going to Millbrae from SFO station can use the Millbrae shuttle, BART said in an advisory around 6:10 a.m.

Commuters going to Richmond from SFO station can board the Yellow Line to Antioch station and then transfer at 19th Street station to a Richmond train.

The Red Line will not stop at SFO today on the way to/from Millbrae because we had to take one track out of service at SFO station due to a track defect found during inspections last night.



The Yellow Line is serving SFO and we have a train making loops between Millbrae and SFO… — BART (@SFBART) March 17, 2025

BART spokesperson Jim Allison said the Red Line service to SFO was halted because there was an issue with two rail switches at an interlocking.

Shortly after Sunday noon, the Red Line service between Daly City and Millbrae stations and Yellow Line service between Colma and Millbrae stations were suspended due to an equipment problem on the track, the agency said.