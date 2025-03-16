Watch CBS News
BART Red, Yellow line service on the Peninsula impacted by equipment problem

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Part of BART's Red and Yellow line service on the Peninsula was affected by an equipment problem on Sunday.

The Red Line was not running service between Daly City and Millbrae around 11 a.m. And the Yellow Line was not running between Colma and SFO. According to BART, three trains were evacuated near the Colma Station.

BART said SamTrans was providing bus service on Bus ECR for service to all stations between Colma and Millbrae.

Bus 292 was providing service to Millbrae and SFO. 

