BART police arrest suspect for Wednesday Transbay Tube trespassing

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man has been arrested for allegedly trespassing in BART's Transbay Tube on Wednesday, disrupting the evening commute, BART officials said.

Jerry Howard is suspected of entering the tube by pulling the emergency door release of a train moving through the tube, BART said Thursday on X.

Alarms were triggered and train service was halted while police searched the tube and reviewed surveillance cameras.

The disruption came about 4:45 p.m. and caused major delays in both directions as the tunnel between San Francisco and the East Bay was closed.

"Once we confirmed via surveillance and search that he exited using an emergency pathway and was no longer in the tube, service resumed," according to a statement by BART on X.

BART service through the Transbay Tube resumed shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.