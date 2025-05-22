BART says Green Line likely down through Memorial Day after San Leandro fire

BART track fire near San Leandro station knocks out service to much of the East Bay

BART track fire near San Leandro station knocks out service to much of the East Bay

BART track fire near San Leandro station knocks out service to much of the East Bay

Officials with Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) said service on the Green Line will likely remain out of service through the Memorial Day holiday weekend, as crews continue to repair damage from Tuesday's fire in San Leandro.

The agency said Thursday that the line, which runs from Daly City to the Berryessa / North San Jose station, is projected to reopen on Tuesday, May 27. BART said all stations are open and riders can access every part of the system.

Riders traveling from the Berryessa to San Francisco can take an Orange Line train towards Richmond and can transfer at Bay Fair station to a Blue Line train towards Daly City.

Crews are continuing to perform repairs to damaged trackside train control equipment following the fire, which broke out early Tuesday morning near the San Leandro station.

Fire seen on the BART trackway near the San Leandro BART station on May 20, 2025. CBS

An investigation is underway into the root cause off the fire. The agency said there was an electrical fault on its DC power system from a 1,000-volt DC cable that was part of BART's original system, and a fire started.

The fire, which damaged trackside train control equipment, sections of fiber and a 34.5kV cable, led to service being disrupted in the East Bay for much of the day.

"The electrical fault should have been isolated, but it bypassed our various protections such as transfer trips and circuit breakers," BART said in a statement. "While faults are not uncommon in the BART system, it is very rare that this fault escalated to this level."

Tuesday's fire was the second major disruption to BART service in less than two weeks. A computer glitch shut down the entire system for several hours during the morning commute on May 9, which impacted tens of thousands of riders.