Fire near San Leandro BART station disrupts East Bay service

Bay Area Rapid Transit service in much of the East Bay is being disrupted for the Tuesday morning commute due to an earlier fire near the San Leandro station.

According to witnesses, the fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m.

The agency said in an update around 8 a.m. that the cause of the fire has not been determined. Some cabling was damaged and crews are at the site of the fire to further assess.

Service on multiple lines have been halted until further notice and riders are being urged to consider alternate forms of transportation.

As of 7:30 a.m., there is no Blue Line, Green Line or Orange Line service between the Lake Merritt station in Oakland, the Berryessa station in North San Jose and the Dublin / Pleasanton station.

There is currently no Blue, Green or Orange line service between Lake Merritt, Berryessa and Dublin Stations due to issues related to a fire near San Leandro Station.



AC Transit is offering mutual aid between Lake Merritt and Fremont Stations and VTA is providing mutual aid… — BART (@SFBART) May 20, 2025

AC Transit is offering mutual aid between Lake Merritt and Fremont stations and VTA is providing mutual aid between Milpitas and Berryessa stations. Yellow Line and Red Line service is not impacted.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said power is out to more than 2,600 customers near the station. It was not immediately known when power would be restored.

Tuesday's incident is the second major disruption to BART service in less than two weeks. On May 9, a computer glitch shut down the entire system during the morning commute, impacting tens of thousands of riders.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.