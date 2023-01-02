Watch CBS News
Crime

Police activity briefly closes BART Civic Center station

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:22

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART trains were not stopping at Civic Center station in San Francisco Monday afternoon for a short time as some sort of police activity was underway at the station.

The transit agency alerted of the police activity just before 2:30 p.m. A subsequent alert at 2:34 p.m. indicated trains were again stopping normally at the station.

There was no immediate word on what the police activity was.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 2:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.