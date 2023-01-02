Police activity briefly closes BART Civic Center station

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART trains were not stopping at Civic Center station in San Francisco Monday afternoon for a short time as some sort of police activity was underway at the station.

The transit agency alerted of the police activity just before 2:30 p.m. A subsequent alert at 2:34 p.m. indicated trains were again stopping normally at the station.

There was no immediate word on what the police activity was.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.