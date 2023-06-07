Update: Person on tracks killed by BART train at Bay Fair Station

Raw video: Scene of fatal BART train collision with person on tracks at Bay Fair Station

SAN LEANDRO -- A person on the trackway at the BART Bay Fair Station in San Leandro was killed Wednesday afternoon after getting hit by a train.

BART initially sent an alert shortly after 12:50 p.m. about delays at the station because of person on the tracks in the area. The station was closed in the Dublin / Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions following the incident.

Emergency personnel at the Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro after a person on the tracks was killed by a train, June 7, 2023. CBS

AC Transit is providing bus service from the station to neighboring stations. Bus line 10, 34 and 35 runs from San Leandro, Bay Fair and Hayward. Bus 28 Runs from San Leandro, Bay Fair and Castro Valley. Bus 48 runs from Bayfair, Castro Valley and Hayward.

