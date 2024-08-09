Barricaded suspect in Antioch leads to school lockdown, police advisory

Antioch police on Friday advised people to avoid the area of 5100 Tehachapi Way after a man has barricaded himself in a residence for hours when police served him an arrest warrant.

Police issued the advisory, posting about the incident on Facebook just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Dallas Ranch Middle School, which is located nearby, is on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Daly City police arrived to serve an arrest warrant earlier Friday and the man refused to come out. Crisis negotiators are working to resolve the standoff and numerous officers are on the scene. Police did not say if the man is armed.

Police asked people to stay away and to not call 911 to inquire about the status of the lockdown.

At around 1:30 p.m., families with students at Dallas Ranch Middle School were advised that the best access for pick up was southbound on Dallas Ranch Road from Lone Tree Way. All traffic was being directed westbound on Mt. Hamilton to pickup children. Eastbound Mt. Hamilton will be closed to facilitate school pickups.

Antioch police officers were on scene for traffic control and safety.

Just before 2 p.m., police said the subject in question was detained and the situation safely resolved. Officers will remain on scene for a time wrapping up their investigation.