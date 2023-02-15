Rep. Barbara Lee files paperwork for possible run to replace outgoing Sen. Dianne Feinstein

A look at who will be filling Sen. Feinstein's seat

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Rep. Barbara Lee's campaign has confirmed they are preparing to run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat.

The campaign said they will make an official announcement by the end of February.

On Wednesday, Lee filed official campaign paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission. The 76-year-old Lee has been representing Oakland in the House of Representatives since 1998. She is currently the highest-ranking African American woman in Democratic leadership.

Feinstein announced Tuesday she would not be seeking re-election after three decades in office. Lee paid tribute to Feinstein in a statement saying:

"Senator Feinstein has been a barrier breaker for all of us who have been inspired by her monumental career, myself included."



Several prominent California Democrats, including U.S. Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff already have declared Senate campaigns. Porter has already made at least one campaign stop in the Bay Area, visiting the East Bay retirement community of Rossmoor.