East Bay woman shares the gift of music with at-risk kids through nonprofit

Nonprofit gives at-risk kids a chance to learn how to play guitar

Nonprofit gives at-risk kids a chance to learn how to play guitar

Nonprofit gives at-risk kids a chance to learn how to play guitar

A Contra Costa County woman brings the gift of music to foster and at-risk children every week, providing benefits ranging from self-confidence to healing from trauma.

When she's not performing as part of the Breedloves -- her acoustic duo with her fiance, Jay Kirkland -- Barbara Gorin finds her heartbeat among children.

"They're a whole new group of rock stars. All these kids have never played guitar before, most likely," she said.

At the San Pablo Library in San Pablo, Gorin and her volunteers unwrap musical equipment like brand new guitars -- Keith Urban Yamahas -- bought at discount by fundraising dollars or donated.

Gorin and her team lead free guitar lessons through Guitars Not Guns. The Colorado-based nonprofit uses music to divert foster and at-risk children age 8-to-18 away from gangs and violence.

"We want to help these children find something fun to do, encouraging to do," she explained.

She got tuned in to volunteering for Guitars Not Guns after retiring from 30 years work at a law firm. Gorin has led the Contra Costa County chapter and served on the national board for more than ten years, helping kids explore the magic of music.

Cynthia Cuautzo enrolled her eight-year-old son, Lukas Roman.

"I'm hoping for him to learn to play a song and be good," Cuautzo said.

"I like to ask questions a lot, because I like to keep knowing. And I also play trumpet. I'm pretty good," Roman added.

More than 60 Contra Costa County children took the eight-lesson series last year mostly at public libraries. Graduating students gain confidence, and showcase their music skills in a concert.

And they get to keep the guitar!

For Roman, the lessons strike a new chord, and new callouses from learning their first chord.

"Pretty good. I'm learning more," Roman smiled.

And they're learning fast. By the end of the first class, they're strumming along with Gorin and teachers like longtime volunteer Steven Kennedy.

"She cares so much about the kids. She cares so much about seeing that they have a music educaton. We're trying to change violence one kid at a time," Kennedy said.

Guitars Not Guns is a national organization founded in 2000 by the late Ray Nelson. He and his wife, Louise, ran the nonprofit from San Jose, then later from Colorado, when they moved out of California in 2020.

Here in the Bay Area, Gorin helped start the Sonoma County chapter last year

"Music is life to me. I cannot imagine my life without music," said Gorin.

So for giving at-risk and foster children a positive place to learn and grow through Guitars Not Guns, this week's CBS News Bay Area Icon Award goes to Barbara Gorin.