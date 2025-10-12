Baker Mayfield tosses 2 touchdown passes, Buccaneers beat the 49ers 30-19

Baker Mayfield shrugged off the "MVP!" chants the way he shook away from tacklers.

Mayfield's heroics came early in the fourth quarter instead of the final minutes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-19 on Sunday.

Mayfield threw two touchdown passes and had a spectacular scramble to set up the score that sealed the win. Fans serenaded him with "MVP!" chants and many were still hailing Mayfield as they left the stadium.

"It's Week 6, (we) have a big one next week," Mayfield said. "It's awesome to have support. Don't get me wrong but we're just getting started."

After winning four games with scores in the last minute, the four-time defending NFC South champion Buccaneers (5-1) didn't need a late comeback.

Up 20-19 early in the fourth, the Buccaneers faced a third-and-14 at their 41. Mayfield ducked away from a sack in the pocket, escaped another defender, scrambled out of trouble, eluded more tackles and dove headfirst, stretching the ball to get a first down on third-and-14.

"I was in disbelief like everybody else," coach Todd Bowles said. "It happens every other week or so that he makes those types of plays an you just pray he doesn't get hurt or anything happens to him but he has a knack. He has a knack that you can't teach or coach. It was an unbelievable play."

Told he looked like Michael Vick on the play, Mayfield said: "I can't do what Mike Vick ever did."

A few plays later, Mayfield connected with Tez Johnson on a 45-yard TD pass down the middle to give the 49ers a 27-19 lead. Johnson made an outstretched leaping catch and the rookie celebrated his first career TD with an acrobatic flip.

The 49ers were driving for a potential tying score when Mac Jones threw an interception to Jamel Dean on fourth-and-5 from the Buccaneers 33 with just under six minutes left.

The turnover led to Chase McLaughlin's 45-yard field goal that extended the lead to 30-19.

Playing through knee and oblique injuries, Jones threw for 347 yards with two picks, losing for the first time in four starts filling in for Brock Purdy.

"Obviously didn't play my best," Jones said. "I'm proud we went out there and fought. I just want to go out there and practice and see what I can do better."

The injury-riddled 49ers (4-2) lost four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner to a serious right ankle injury in the first quarter. Warner's ankle appeared to turn sideways after a couple of players fell into him. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Warner's ankle was broken and dislocated and that he will need season-ending surgery.

Everyone on the 49ers bench came onto the field to see Warner before he left the field with an air cast on his ankle.

"It's just heartbreaking," Christian McCaffrey said.

San Francisco already was missing star edge rusher Nick Bosa, All-Pro tight end George Kittle, and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall, along with Purdy and others. Wideout Jauan Jennings played with an ankle sprain and five broken ribs.

The Buccaneers, who were missing star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving, lost rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka to a hamstring injury in the second half.

Mayfield — who finished 17 of 23 for 256 yards — connected with a wide-open Kameron Johnson for a 34-yard TD to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 20-13 late in the first half. It was Johnson's first career reception. The Bucs went for the 2-point conversion following a roughing-the-passer penalty on the scoring pass but Rachaad White was stopped on a run.

Sean Tucker's 9-yard TD run put the Buccaneers ahead 14-10 in the second quarter. Mayfield connected with Egbuka for 17 yards and Cade Otton for 23 on consecutive plays during the drive.

McCaffrey ran in from the 1 to give the 49ers a 10-7 lead. It was San Francisco's first rushing TD of the season on the team's 148th carry.

Kindle Vildor set up Tampa Bay's first score with an interception at the 49ers 25 that could have been a pick-6, but he stumbled twice before getting tackled at the 12.

White ran in from the 2 to put the Buccaneers up 7-0.

The Niners' Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 52, 54, 42 and 29 yards.

Containing Christian

McCaffrey had 54 yards rushing on 17 carries and seven catches for 57 yards. He entered the game on pace for 133 receptions.

Injury report

49ers: Purdy (toe) missed his fourth game and Pearsall (knee) sat out his second in a row.

Buccaneers: Evans (hamstring), Godwin (fibula), RBs Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and Josh Williams (concussion), CBs Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) and Zyon McCollum (thumb) were inactive. ... Egbuka had two catches for 24 yards before going down. ... RG Luke Haggard (shoulder) left in the fourth quarter.

Up next

49ers: Host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday night.

Buccaneers: Visit the Detroit Lions next Monday night.