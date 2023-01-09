Atmospheric River: Biden approves Newsom's request for federal disaster aid

SAN FRANCISCO -- As another damaging atmospheric river rolled through the San Francisco Bay Area, President Joe Biden approved Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for federal disaster aid.

Biden's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the series of severe storms.

The counties covered by the emergency declaration include El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Ventura.

Newsom said 12 people have lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days.

"Just be cautious over the course of the next week, particularly the next day or two or so," Newsom said during a briefing with California officials outlining the state's storm preparations.

During a winter storm update, Newsom said to expect the worst of the storm and "very intense weather" in the next 48 hours.

"Don't test fate," Newsom said during the Sunday update. "Just a foot of water and your car's floating, you know, half a foot of water and you're off your feet."