At least 1 dead in crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg
At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash along state Route 4 in Pittsburg early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
The accident was first reported at 2:57 a.m. on Monday and resulted in the closure of eastbound state Route 4 at Bailey Road.
Authorities have yet to reopen the roadway.
The identity of the victim and other information regarding the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.
