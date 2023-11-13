At least 1 dead in crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash along state Route 4 in Pittsburg early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.



The accident was first reported at 2:57 a.m. on Monday and resulted in the closure of eastbound state Route 4 at Bailey Road.

Authorities have yet to reopen the roadway.

The identity of the victim and other information regarding the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.