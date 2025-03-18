Astound Broadband to pay $1.28 million to settle improper hazardous waste disposal claim by Northern California counties

Telecommunications firm Astound Broadband has agreed to settle a claim that it improperly disposed of hazardous waste in Northern California landfills instead of proper disposal facilities, authorities announced Tuesday.

District Attorneys for Contra Costa, Placer, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, and Yolo counties reached a $1.275 million settlement with WaveDivision Holdings, LLC - which operates under the Astound Broadband name in California - on Tuesday, the same day the complaint was filed.

The five DA's offices and the state Department of Toxic Substances investigated the company after waste inspections at Astound facilities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, Yolo, and Placer counties revealed its waste was dumped at municipal landfills instead of authorized hazardous waste disposal facilities. The hazardous waste included electronic equipment, batteries, silicone gels, sealants, and items containing lead, according to the complaint.

The settlement noted that WaveDivsion Holdings has taken measures to remedy the violations.

"Businesses must be held accountable for conduct that harms the environment," said Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a press release. "WaveDivision Holdings cooperated with the investigation and has since implemented training programs to properly manage and dispose of hazardous waste, ensuring future compliance."

The company is also subject to an injunction requiring strict compliance with hazardous waste laws and implementation of compliance measures to prevent future violations, Becton's office said.

Astound Broadband had not yet replied to an email seeking comment on the settlement Tuesday afternoon.