Arson suspect arrested after 2-alarm fire burns church near San Jose State

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – San Jose police have arrested an arson suspect in connection with a two-alarm fire that burned a church near San Jose State University Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The blaze was first reported at 2:33 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 405 S. 10th St.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire was knocked down but not yet under control at the one-story structure, officials said.

San Jose firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at a church in the 400 block of 10th Street in downtown San Jose. Photo courtesy SJFD

No injuries were reported in the fire, said San Jose fire department public information manager Erica Ray.

San Jose Fire officials later said witnesses on scene alerted arriving police officers to a person suspected of starting the fire. San Jose police arrested the suspect, who has been charged with arson. The suspect was not identified.

As of shortly before 5 p.m., the fire was not yet under control. Fire officials are asking residents to avoid the area while fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing.