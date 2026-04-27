Gunman opens fire during armed robbery at Santa Rosa market; reward offered

Police are offering a reward for the public's help following an armed robbery and shooting at a Santa Rosa market over the weekend.

The robbery happened at about 8:39 p.m. at Ortega's Market on Guerneville Road just south of W. Steele Lane and west of Range Avenue. The Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release that two men armed with handguns entered and demanded cash from store employees.

During the incident, one of the suspects fired his gun, and detectives were still investigating to determine if the shooting was intentional. No one was injured as a result, police said.

Surveillance image of two armed robbers at a Ortega's Market in Santa Rosa on April 26, 2026. Santa Rosa Police Department

The two took an undisclosed amount of money from the store and ran off before officers arrived, and were later seen riding away on bicycles, police said. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate either suspect.

The two suspects were described as Hispanic, dressed entirely in black, and wearing black facemasks and blue gloves. Both are believed to be between 25 and 30 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall; one had a slim build and light skin, while the other had a larger build with a darker complexion, according to police.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved. Police urged anyone who has information potentially related to this incident to contact the department's violent crimes unit at 707-543-3690 or online at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.