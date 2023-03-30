Antioch woman arrested in Pittsburg convenience store clerk slaying

PITTSBURG -- A 34-year-old Antioch woman has been arrested in the March 22nd slaying of a Pittsburg convenience store clerk.

Pittsburg police said Jessica Russo was arrested after police served a search warrant around 2 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2000 block of D Street in Antioch.

She and 37-year-old Gregory Rossignon are accused in the killing of Abdul Raouf, 44, who died in a shooting reported at 9:41 p.m. on March 22 in the 1000 block of Power Ave.

(L-R) Gregory Rossignon, Jessica Russo Pittsburg Police Department

While Russo is in custody, Rossignon remained at large as of Thursday.

Investigators determined Rossignon and Russo were in an altercation on Bruno Avenue that led to several shots being fired in the air from a handgun. No one was injured in that shooting.

Shortly afterward, officers who had responded to that shooting heard gunshots and determined that Rossignon and Russo were involved in the fatal shooting of Raouf after a confrontation with employees of the convenience store.

Alan Agloro, 43, was also identified as allegedly being involved in the case and was later arrested at a home in Pittsburg, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Jonathan Elmore at (925) 252-4875 or the Pittsburg police tip line at (925) 252-4040.