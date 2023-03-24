Pittsburg convenience store clerk shot dead; 1 suspect arrested, 2 sought

PITTSBURG -- One person is in custody and two more are being sought in connection with a shooting that killed a convenience store clerk in Pittsburg on Wednesday night, according to police.

Abdul Raouf, 44, died in the shooting reported at 9:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of Power Avenue, where officers heard gunshots while responding to an earlier report of shots fired nearby in the 100 block of Bruno Avenue, Pittsburg police said.

Investigators determined Gregory Rossignon, 37, and Jessica Russo, 34, both of Pittsburg, were in an altercation on Bruno Avenue that led to several shots being fired in the air from a handgun, according to police.

(L-R) Gregory Rossignon, Jessica Russo Pittsburg Police Department

No one was injured and both suspects fled. Officers determined that Rossignon and Russo were involved in the fatal shooting of Raouf after a confrontation with employees of the convenience store. Another man, 43-year-old Alan Agloro, was identified as allegedly being involved in the case and was later arrested at a home in Pittsburg, police said.

Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for Rossignon and Russo, who remain at large. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Elmore at (925) 252-4875 or the Pittsburg police tip line at (925) 252-4040.