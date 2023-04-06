3rd suspect in Pittsburg convenience store killing arrested after Modesto standoff

MODESTO – Pittsburg police arrested a third suspect in the March 22 killing of a convenience store clerk, after a standoff Wednesday at a Modesto apartment.

Gregory Rossignon surrendered to police from Pittsburg and Modesto after refusing to come out of the apartment for "several hours," Pittsburg police said.

Pittsburg police arrested Gregory Rossignon in connection with the March 22, 2023 shooting death of a store clerk. Pittsburg Police Department

Authorities believe Rossingnon, 37, was the man who pulled the trigger in the shooting that killed 44-year-old Abdul Raouf, after Rossingnon's accomplice Jessica Russo had a disagreement with another store clerk.

Russo, 34, was arrested March 29, after police served a search warrant around 2 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of D Street in Antioch.

Police previously arrested 43-year-old Alan Agloro at his Pittsburg home for allegedly being connected to the killing.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. March 22 to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Power Avenue.

Police have said Russo and Rossignon were in an altercation nearby on Bruno Avenue that led to several shots being fired in the air from a handgun. No one was injured in that shooting.

Shortly afterward, officers who responded to that shooting heard gunshots and determined that Rossignon and Russo were involved in the fatal shooting of Raouf after a confrontation with convenience store employees.

Investigators said Russo had a disagreement with another store clerk, after which Rossignon allegedly entered the store and shot Abdul "for no apparent reason," police said Wednesday.

Both Rossignon and Russo fled after the shooting.

Police said they received information Tuesday night that Rossignon fled to Modesto and was hiding in an apartment. Working with Modesto police and their tactical team, a search warrant was served shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday

Rossignon allegedly refused to come outside. After several hours of negotiating with the Modesto Police Department's Crisis Response Unit, Rossignon peacefully surrendered.

Pittsburg police brought Rossignon back to Pittsburg and said they will book him into Contra Costa County jail on suspicion of murder.