Antioch weekend enforcement operation leads to 4 felony arrests; cars and drugs seized

Antioch police conducted an enforcement operation Saturday night targeting crime hot spots in the city, resulting in four felony arrests, seven citations, four recovered stolen vehicles, and more than 16 grams of methamphetamine seized.

With help from the California Highway Patrol and Kensington police, officers targeted the Sycamore Square, Peppertree Way and Lemontree Way areas.

During one of the evening's first traffic stops, officers recovered an occupied stolen vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and booked into Contra Costa County Jail.

At Cavallo Road and 18th Street, police attempted to stop an Infiniti, but the driver failed to yield, resulting in a pursuit that reached speeds of over 110 mph. Thanks to coverage from a CHP helicopter, officers on the ground were able to back off the pursuit, allowing the air unit to monitor the vehicle.

The chase ended on the Loveridge Road overpass, where the vehicle crashed into a wall. The occupants fled on foot but were apprehended by Antioch and CHP officers. The vehicle, identified as an unreported stolen car, was recovered, and the driver was booked at Juvenile Hall. Officers also patrolled the West 10th Street and D Street/20th Street areas with no unusual activity reported. Patrols returned to the 18th Street corridor for further vehicle stops.