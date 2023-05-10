State launches civil rights investigation triggered by the Antioch police racist text scandal

ANTIOCH -- Citing spikes in the use of excessive force, State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday his office was launching a civil rights investigation into the troubled Antioch police force.

The department is already the target of local and federal investigations and lawsuits stemming from alleged rampant racism among its officers and the excessive use of force.

Some 45 officers, nearly half of the department, are involved in the racist texting scandal, according to the Contra Costa County Public Defender's Office.

"Public safety is built on trust," Bonta said at a morning news conference. "Unfortunately, we are here today because there may well have been a breach of trust in the Antioch Police Department. We are launching a pattern and practice investigation of the Antioch Police Department after multiple and long-standing concerns, complaints, data that is absolutely concerning and needs attention."

"We've seen data that shows spikes in excessive force in the Antioch Police Department. More than other local police departments nearby and in the region."

Bonta also cited the texting scandal.

"Of course, very publicly, very shockingly and very recently, we have seen the text scandals," he said. "We've all looked at, read with pain and concern the racist text exchange that had occurred within the Antioch Police Department. Nearly 20 percent of the police department is involved in sending texts, nearly half the police involved in receiving those texts."

"Those texts are hard to read," Bonta continued. "They are racist. They are homophobic. They are misogynist. And they aren't just comments unrelated to official duty. They are directly related to official duties."

The investigation will be conducted by the California Department of Justice's Civil Rights Enforcement Section. The section has the authority to investigate allegations of civil rights violations by law enforcement agencies.

If the investigation finds that APD officers have engaged in discriminatory conduct, Bonta's office could take a number of actions.

These could include filing a lawsuit against the department, requiring APD to make changes to its policies and procedures, or even disbanding the department altogether.

Bonta's actions were welcomed by Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe.

"On behalf of the city of Antioch, I would like to thank the Attorney General for launching a critically needed civil rights investigation of the Antioch Police Department," he said in a statement. "The racism within the Antioch Police Department is rooted deeply within the culture, as it is one that has unfortunately protected and rewarded racism."

"Contrary to the narrative the police department is seeking to tell, it is not a normal day at the Antioch Police Department," he added. "This issue will not, and should not, quietly go away. Instead, it needs leadership willing to make the necessary decisions to fully rid the department of the vile culture of racism that has historically engulfed it."

"For that reason, I am again asking Chief Steve Ford, to immediately terminate the officers that were identified by the FBI and Contra Costa District Attorney as the authors of the racist texts. Anything less than termination is a clear sign that the police department is not serious about real reforms."