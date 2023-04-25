Watch CBS News
Exclusive: Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford speaks with KPIX about racist text scandal, troubled department

By Katie Nielsen

ANTIOCH -- On the one-year anniversary of his taking the job, Antioch police chief Steven Ford addressed the racist texting scandal embroiling his department in a frank discussion with KPIX reporter Katie Nielsen.

No subject was off the table during the hour-long exclusive interview. He talked about his career, taking the reins of the troubled department, and the ongoing racist texting scandal involving as many as 45 of his officers.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

Why did you go into law enforcement? 

What was your family's reaction to your career choice?

How safe are the streets of Antioch?

When did you become aware of the text messages? When you read them what do you think?

How do you fix the problem? What's the future of APD?

Katie Nielsen
Katie Nielsen is an award-winning reporter who has spent more than 10 years sharing people's stories. She joined KPIX in the summer of 2017, and just a few months later, found herself covering the Wine Country Wildfires.

