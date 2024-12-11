Antioch mail carrier robbed at gunpoint; $150K reward offered to find suspect

Federal law enforcement officials are looking for the person who robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint last month in Antioch.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 29, while the carrier was delivering mail on Lawton Street in Antioch.

Surveillance footage of person suspected in an armed robbery of a postal carrier on Lawton Street in Antioch on Nov. 29, 2024. United States Postal Inspection Service

The suspect is believed to be a woman with a medium build in her late 20s or early 30s. She appeared to be 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 7 inches and wore a black or blue hooded sweatshirt, with a mask or scarf covering her mouth. She was last seen running west on Lawton Street.

Anyone with information can call law enforcement at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455. Ask for law enforcement. The case number is 4432888.