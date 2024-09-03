Labor Day shooting in Antioch leaves man in critical condition

A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Antioch over the Labor Day holiday weekend, police said.

Around 9:35 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Peppertree Way and Sycamore Drive following reports of shots fired in the area. Responding officers found the victim, who was shot at least once.

Police provided aid to the victim, who was taken to a local hospital. The victim is described as a 20-year-old male.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. The suspects in the shooting are not known.

Police said Tuesday that crime scene investigators and the department's Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Duffy of the Antioch Police Department over email or by calling 925-779-6884.