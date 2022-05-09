1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 4 DUI crash in Antioch



ANTIOCH -- One man died and four other people were severely injured Sunday night on State Route 4 in Antioch after a vehicle veered off the road, crashed and rolled over, Contra Costa California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded shortly before midnight to reports of a solo vehicle collision and located a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser that had crashed and rolled over with five people inside.

Authorities said the car's occupants were a 42-year-old woman driver who sustained life-threatening injuries; a 21-year-old man who later died at the hospital; a 19-year-old man who received minor injuries; and two young children who sustained major injuries.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence but was later released to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The vehicle was traveling east on State Route 4 at an undetermined speed when the driver let the car veer to the right and left the roadway completely, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.