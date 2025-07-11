Antioch Police release video in deadly shooting of knife-wielding man

Antioch police has released video in an incident where officers fatally shot a man with a knife during an incident last month.

On Thursday, the department revealed new details in the shooting of 26-year-old Davis Bahrami. Officers said they were called to his family's home on Osprey Drive around 7:15 a.m. on June 30.

According to a video presentation posted by police, a caller later identified as Bahrami told the dispatcher that he was going to kill someone.

Police said in a statement that the department's Angelo Quinto Crisis Response Team, which deals with mental health crisis calls, could not be dispatched to the home, citing "previous safety concerns" during prior incidents.

Officers said they tried to contact the caller's family but were unable to.

Video shows one of the responding officers making a call to Bahrami and instructing him to leave his home and sit on the curb.

During the conversation, Bahrami told the officer that he had cut himself in the arm, which he said was accidental. When the officer asked if he needed an ambulance, police said Bahrami made vague statements indicating he wanted officers to harm him.

The officer spoke with Bahrami for about 15 minutes in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, according to the department's video. Meanwhile, officers remained out of sight of the man's home and used a drone to keep track of his whereabouts.

While on the phone, Bahrami told police he had a knife and threatened to kill his neighbor.

Officers then positioned themselves at a street corner near his home and requested Bahrami to come to the end of the street to speak with them. As he approached, officers told him to stop and get on the ground.

Body worn camera footage in the fatal police shooting of Davis Bahrami in Antioch on June 30, 2025. Antioch Police Department

Video shows Bahrami refusing to get on the ground, removing a knife from his waistband before advancing towards the officers.

An officer deployed a less-lethal foam projectile, which police said did not work. Bahrami continued to move towards police with the knife and two officers opened fire, striking him.

After he was on the ground, video shows Bahrami holding the knife before an officer kicked the knife away.

Officers, followed by paramedics who were nearby, performed life-saving measures on Bahrami, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Bahrami's family was found safe inside the home. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the officers are on paid administrative leave. Per protocol, the shooting is being investigated by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office and the Antioch Police Department Investigative Bureau.