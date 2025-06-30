Antioch police fatally shoot knife-wielding man following domestic disturbance

A man wielding a knife in an Antioch neighborhood was shot dead by police officers Monday morning, the department said.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 a.m. on outside a home Osprey Drive near Cambridge Drive just south of Silverado Lookout. The Antioch Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a 911 call in which a man was threatening to kill everyone in the home.

When officers arrived, the man with the knife rushed at officers, and at least one officer opened fire, according to the Police Department.

Officers immediately provided aid to the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

Officers observe the tarp-covered body of a man who was shot dead by police in Antioch, June 30, 2025. KPIX / Stringer

Along with the police investigation, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office will conduct its own investigation of the shooting, as is standard protocol.

Police did not provide additional details of the shooting and said it would continue to post case updates on its social media platforms.