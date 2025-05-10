Invasive mosquito known for dengue, yellow fever found in Antioch

An invasive mosquito has been found in Antioch, the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District said Friday.

The species, Aedes aegypti, is capable of transmitting pathogens that can cause Zika virus, dengue fever, and yellow fever.

The species was found in an area of Antioch where the district also found invasive mosquitoes last fall.

District employees recently re-inspected locations where the mosquitoes were previously found. A sample taken this week from one of those properties contained young mosquitoes developing in the water and one recently emerged adult. The district said in a statement it will likely find more of these mosquitoes as it inspects more properties.

An Aedes aegypti mosquito is pictured at a laboratory of the Center for Parasitological and Vector Studies (CEPAVE) of the national scientific research institute CONICET, in La Plata, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on March 26, 2024. Researchers at CONICET are studying the biology, genetic characteristics and behaviour of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, transmitter of dengue, zika and chikungunya, and creating biological control strategies as Argentina is facing a significant growing number of dengue cases. LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

"As the district's main goal is to protect public health for all Contra Costa County residents, at this time, we need Antioch residents to be extra vigilant to remove any amount of standing water that is present in your front and back yard," the district's operations manager David Wexler said in the statement. "Scheduling a district inspection of your front and back yard is strongly recommended, as Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are found in hard-to-find locations."

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are very small, about a quarter-inch, with black bodies and pearly white stripes and spots. They lay sticky eggs above the water line in any size container that holds water, including potted plants or other outdoor containers.

Because of their disease risk and their ability to grow from egg to adult in even very small amounts of water, the district said it is critically important that residents work with the district to prevent them from becoming established in the area.

The district says to dump out any amount of standing water from any back or front yard container, including buckets, toys, tires, fountains, flowerpot saucers, pet bowls, and that people should report unmaintained swimming pools to the district.

It also says people should wear mosquito repellent when outside and report any daytime mosquito biting to the district at (925) 685-9301 or can go to www.contracostamosquito.com.