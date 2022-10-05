Animal rights protester tackled during 49ers game files police report for assault

SANTA CLARA -- A protester with a device letting out pink smoke who was tackled after running onto the field during Monday night's 49ers-Rams game has filed a police report for assault, according to authorities.

The protester, who has been identified as Alex Taylor, is an activist with the Berkeley-based animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere. He ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium late in the second quarter.

As he approached the Rams sideline, Taylor was flattened by linebacker Bobby Wagner and removed from the field.

Did the guy dressed in all black at the top of the screen blow his ACL?? pic.twitter.com/4YZewOINuI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 4, 2022

"I just saw someone running on the field," Wagner said after the game. "It looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out."

Teammate Takk McKinley also helped as Wagner subdued the protester. Taylor was removed and game play resumed.

"I saw Bobby Wagner taking somebody out," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I thought that was kind of cool to see."

Matt Johnson, who was speaking on behalf of the individuals involved with the protest, confirmed that Taylor submitted a police report to the Santa Clara Police Department and provided CBS SF with a receipt of the report..

"He is considering his legal options, including legal action against the players involved and the NFL," Johnson said.

Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the department has an active investigation of the incident, which meant he could provide few other details. Wagner reacted with bemusement when asked about the protester's complaint, which was made Tuesday.

"I heard about it, but it is what it is," Wagner said at the Rams' training complex. "It's behind me. I ain't really focused on it. I'm more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don't know what that (pink smoke) is. You've just got to do what you've got to do."

Wagner indicated that players and coaches have a right to be concerned in such situations.

"You just never know," Wagner said. "People run on the field for no reason sometimes. Again, pretty sure it's going to keep happening, but you never know what that person has got in their pocket, their hands, whatever. ... There's consequences for your actions."