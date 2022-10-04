Protester runs onto field during 49ers game, gets tackled at Levi's Stadium
SANTA CLARA (AP/CBS SF) - One of the biggest hits of Monday night's 49ers game against the Rams, was delivered to a protestor who ran out on the field late in the second quarter with a device letting out pink smoke.
As the protestor got close to the Rams sideline, linebacker Bobby Wagner came off and flattened him with a big hit. The man was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.
