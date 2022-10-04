Protester runs onto field during 49ers game, gets tackled at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA (AP/CBS SF) - One of the biggest hits of Monday night's 49ers game against the Rams, was delivered to a protestor who ran out on the field late in the second quarter with a device letting out pink smoke.

A protester is held down by security after running on the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez / AP

As the protestor got close to the Rams sideline, linebacker Bobby Wagner came off and flattened him with a big hit. The man was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.