Watch CBS News
Local News

Protester runs onto field during 49ers game, gets tackled at Levi's Stadium

/ CBS/AP

Game Day: Talanoa Hufanga steps up in 49ers secondary
Game Day: Talanoa Hufanga steps up in 49ers secondary 04:26

SANTA CLARA (AP/CBS SF) - One of the biggest hits of Monday night's 49ers game against the Rams, was delivered to a protestor who ran out on the field late in the second quarter with a device letting out pink smoke.

Rams 49ers Football
A protester is held down by security after running on the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez / AP

As the protestor got close to the Rams sideline, linebacker Bobby Wagner came off and flattened him with a big hit. The man was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 10:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.