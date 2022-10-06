Andre Iguodala calms the waters after Draymond Green-Jordan Poole practice dustup

SAN FRANCISCO -- Intangibles is a word often used in sports, but a characteristic personified by veteran Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala.

Certainly, his body has been worn down by 19 years of play and the skill set has eroded some, but his leadership role has never really been stronger. That's why the Warriors worked so hard to convince him to come back this season as they attempt to win back-to-back NBA titles.

So when Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical dust-up at practice this week, it was Iguodala who took to social media to calm the waters and tone down the outside chatter surrounding the team.

On Twitter, he posted: "What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the "SOURCE"

"And it's family business with my bro @Money23Green too…"

And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too… — andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

Sources told ESPN that the two Warriors stars were trading verbal jabs during a practice session when things hit the boiling point and Green threw a punch.

The team has not issued a statement and word of the fight leaked out after practice. The altercation forced practice to be paused while everyone cooled off in the team's locker room.

And head coach Steve Kerr failed to mention anything to reporters.

"We didn't do a scrimmage," he said. "It was more controlled up and down stuff, sort of one step below a scrimmage."

The fiery Green, a four-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, has long been considered the emotional leader of the Warriors. He's been willing to get into it with his teammates when he feels appropriate.

Poole's representatives are in discussions with Warriors general manager Bob Myers about a contract extension ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline, one day before the defending NBA champions open the season at home against the Lakers.

Both Poole and Andrew Wiggins insisted on media day their unsettled contract situations were not the top thing on their mind going into the preseason.

"It's not something I discuss every day with Bob, but with anything going on he usually just kind of pulls me aside and shares what's happening," coach Steve Kerr said earlier this week. "... I know usually this stuff as far as Jordan is concerned, it always goes to the last second with all these rookie extensions."

'