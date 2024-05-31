Anchor Brewing Company to be bought by Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya who plans to revive iconic brand

Ten months after San Francisco's iconic Anchor Brewing Company announced it was ceasing operations after 127 years and would liquidate its assets, a buyer has come forward to revive the brand.

Hamdi Ulukaya, the billionaire founder of Chobani yogurt, announced Friday he was acquiring Anchor and all of its assets, including the brewery, other real estate, and intellectual property such as Anchor's steam beer recipes. Ulukaya said in a video published on social media that he plans to reopen the brewery, honor Anchor's history and heritage and keep the company in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

"San Francisco is at the heart of Anchor Brewing, and Anchor embodies so much of what makes this city great," said Ulukaya in a prepared statement. "I am humbled and excited to be part of this city and its rich community of people, who have a spirit that is special and unique. I have learned so much about Anchor and its role in San Francisco's journey, and I look forward to doing whatever I can to support this amazing story of revitalization."

Anchor is known as America's first craft brewery and began operations in 1896 during the California Gold Rush. The company closed operations in August 2023, citing the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, and a highly competitive market. Following the July announcement of its closure, beer lovers descended on the company's tap room, lining up for a last pour or to purchase cases of beer or merchandise.

The company has seen other changes in ownership throughout its history. Years of declining sales and competition with large breweries in the 60s nearly led to its demise until it was purchased by Frederick Louis "Fritz" Maytag III in 1965. Maytag, heir to the Maytag appliance family fortune, revived Anchor's fortunes by altering the steam beer recipe and brewing process, made by fermenting lager yeast at a higher-than-normal temperature.

By the 70s, Anchor began carving out its craft brewing niche during a time when most Americans' beer choices were limited to a handful of major brands. Anchor Steam Beer During the 1980s, the demand for Anchor's Steam Beer was increasing across the country and inspired others to jump into the craft brewing business.

In 2010, Maytag sold the company to investment firm The Griffin Group. In 2017, Japan brewing giant Sapporo acquired Anchor for $85 million during a wave of purchases of craft brewers by macrobrewers.