Weekend standoff with American Canyon domestic violence suspect ends in arrest

Police ended a seven-hour standoff with a man barricaded in his American Canyon house Friday night by finally entering the home and confronting the suspect.

John Galeotti, 52, was arrested and faces multiple accusations, including felony resisting an officer, felon in possession of tear gas, false imprisonment by violence, domestic battery, and violation of formal probation.

He is being held without bail at the Napa County Department of Corrections

About 10 p.m., American Canyon police were dispatched to the 800 block of Kimberly Drive after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers learned Galeotti was preventing a woman from leaving the house and had threatened to harm her, as well as responding officers, with a knife.

Police said Galeotti made repeated threats during the ordeal. The victim was able to escape from the home, running into the backyard, where police were waiting. She was physically unharmed, police said.

Galeotti remained inside the home, barricading himself and fortifying several doors. For the next several hours, he yelled, allegedly threatening officers and reportedly claiming he had access to weapons.

The American Canyon Police Department called in support from the Napa County Sheriff's Office and Napa Police Department's SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams. After hours of negotiation attempts, officers entered the home, eventually locating Galeotti in an upstairs bedroom. When confronted, he allegedly fought and resisted officers.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.