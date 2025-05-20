Amber Alert issued for Oakland child who was abducted

Oakland Police are searching for a 2-year-old who was abducted on Tuesday.

An Amber Alert was issued for Amira Coleman by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of Oakland Police. The CHP said she was last seen around 12:30 p.m. near 39th and Adeline streets in Oakland.

The California Highway Patrol said the suspects are 26-year-old Andrew Coleman and 24-year-old Tamira Claggion, and they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Amira Coleman is about 60 pounds and 1 foot, 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a pink top.

Andrew Coleman is 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds. Claggion is 5 feet, 11 inches and about 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and gray shoes.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.