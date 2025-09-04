Alameda police bust alleged illegal gambling den inside home

Police in Alameda seized slot machines, firearms and other items following a bust of an alleged gambling den that was operating inside a home, officers said.

The department announced Wednesday that they received reports of a possible gambling operation at a residence on the 600 block of Haight Avenue, between 6th and Webster streets. Following what they described as a detailed investigation, officers executed a search warrant at the home on Tuesday.

A video posted on the department's Facebook Page showed slot machines, poker chips, along with a roulette table and other games purportedly inside the home. Officers said they also located firearms, ammunition, cash and drug paraphernalia during the search.

Items that police said were seized during a bust of an alleged gambling den in Alameda on Sep. 2, 2025. Alameda Police Department

Police said individuals found at the scene were issued citations and the gambling equipment was removed.

"The Alameda Police Department remains committed to addressing illegal activity that impacts the safety and quality of life of our community," the department said.

Police said the case remains open.