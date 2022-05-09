Video shows alleged DUI driver smashing into sheriff's deputy patrol car in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance video Monday of the moment when an alleged drunk driver slammed into a deputy's patrol car over the weekend.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in the city's Rancho San Antonio neighborhood. The video shows the patrol car crossing through the intersection on a green light when a speeding vehicle ran through a red light, t-boning the front driver side of the patrol car. The suspect vehicle rolled over and ended up on its side on the lawn of the Foothill Missionary Baptist Church.

Here is a video of the drunk driver running a red light and nearly killing our deputy. Had the vehicle impacted the driver’s side door of the patrol car our deputy would have been killed. This video speaks volumes about the dangers of drunk driving. pic.twitter.com/uWKpCl3vZO — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 9, 2022

"Had the vehicle impacted the driver's side door of the patrol car our deputy would have been killed," said the caption on the video posted to the sheriff's office's Twitter page. "This video speaks volumes about the dangers of drunk driving.

The crash sent the unidentified deputy to the hospital with injuries and he was expected to recover. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges.

The driver has not been identified.