Alameda County deputy injured in Oakland collision with suspected DUI driver

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- An Alameda County deputy was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after a suspected drunk driver ran a red light in Oakland, slamming their car into the deputy's patrol vehicle.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office Twitter account posted about the incident Sunday morning, saying the crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Foothill in Oakland.

According to authorities, the allegedly drunk driver ran a red light at a high rate of speed, crashed into the deputy.

The post on Twitter included multiple photos showing the damage to the two vehicles. The patrol SUV received significant front-end damage, while the suspect vehicle appeared to have rolled, ending up on its side on the lawn of the Foothill Missionary Baptist Church.

4:30am, 16th Ave @ Foothill in Oakland, A drunk driver ran a red light at a high rate of speed and crashed into our patrol deputy. Our deputy was transported to the hospital with injuries but will recover. The drunk driver was arrested. We are thankful nobody died. pic.twitter.com/e5UKQbT2iJ — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 8, 2022

The sheriff's office said deputy was transported to the hospital with injuries, but is expected recover. The drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges.

"We are thankful nobody died," the post read.

The arrested driver has not been identified by authorities.