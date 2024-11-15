Alameda County sheriff's deputies facing charges in 2021 Santa Rita Jail death placed on leave

Seven active Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the death of Santa Rita Jail inmate Maurice Monk have been placed on administrative leave, according to Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez.

The seven deputies, along with two former deputies and two civilian jail employees, were charged earlier this week by recalled District Attorney Pamela Price in connection with Monk's 2021 in-custody death.

Sanchez said she's disappointed in Price's decision and believes the charges aren't justified.

"I have an obligation to my agency personnel to ensure their health and wellbeing as we navigate these challenges," Sanchez said in a news release. "I remain confident in the criminal justice system and have faith this case will go through its fair due process."

Facing one felony charge each of dependent adult abuse are Deputy Donall Chauncey Rowe, Deputy Ross Ohalloran Burruel, Deputy Robinderpal Singh Hayer, Deputy Andre Gaston, Deputy Syear Osmani, Deputy Mateusz Laszuk, Sgt. Christopher Haendel, along with former deputies Troy Hershel White and Thomas Mowrer, Alameda County Behavioral Health Dr. Neal Edwards and Wellpath nurse David Everett Donoho.

Wellpath is a private company that the county contracts with to provide medical care at Santa Rita.

If convicted on the abuse charge, the defendants would face a maximum four-year state prison sentence.

Hyer, Osmani and White are also charged with one count each of falsification of an official document and could be sentenced to a maximum prison term of five years if convicted on both charges, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Monk, 45, who had mental health and other health care needs, was found in his cell on Nov. 15, 2021, after apparently being dead for at least 72 hours.

He was in jail after an arrest about a month earlier on suspicion of disorderly conduct for allegedly refusing to get off an Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus and failing to appear on a misdemeanor warrant for another alleged altercation on a bus, according to prosecutors.

Monk's family lawyers said multiple jail guards and Wellpath medical staff saw him lying face-down in a puddle of bodily fluids for days but failed to provide aid.

His family settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Alameda County for $7 million and their lawsuit against Wellpath is still pending.