Air quality advisory extended through Sunday due to wildfire smoke

OAKLAND – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory through Sunday for the region because of smoke from numerous fires around the state and Oregon as well.

The air district says the pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and are not prompting a Spare the Air alert on Saturday or Sunday, though hazy skies and the smell of smoke are possible around the Bay Area.

Air quality advisories were also issued for Sunday through Wednesday this week. Anyone who smells smoke is recommended to stay inside with windows and doors closed and should set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside, air district officials said.

People can check the latest air quality readings in their area by visiting http://baaqmd.gov/highs or at https://fire.airnow.gov/.   

