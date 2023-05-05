Ailing Kevon Looney to see limited action in Game 2 playoff showdown with Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State center Kevon Looney will see limited action in Thursday night's Game 2 NBA Western Conference showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers because of an undisclosed illness.

Minutes before tipoff, the Warriors coaching staff said Looney may see only 20 minutes of action. Veteran forward JaMychal Green will start in place of Looney.

Without their ailing center, Golden State will be challenged to rebound from their 117-112 loss to the Lakers in the opener of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night at Chase Center. Looney pulled down 23 rebounds, scored 10 points and dished off 5 assists in the loss.

Looney is the first player with four 20-rebound games in a postseason run since Dwight Howard (2009), and he's done it in eight games.

His four 20-plus rebound games are also the most by a Warrior in a postseason run since Nate Thurmond had 13 such games in 1967.

Looney is averaging a 2023 playoff-best 16.1 rebounds per contest