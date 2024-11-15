Acting San Mateo County assistant sheriff steps down amid department turmoil

A new shakeup in the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department just days after a report accused the current sheriff of abuse of power and called on her to resign.

CBS News Bay Area has confirmed that the acting Assistant Sheriff Matthew Fox resigned Thursday. No information was provided as to why he stepped down.

He was promoted to the position after Sheriff Christina Corpus fired his predecessor for cooperating with the independent investigation into allegations of abuse of power by her office commissioned by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors

That report released earlier this week found that Sheriff Corpus retaliated against staff, used homophobic and racist slurs, and had an inappropriate personal relationship with her chief of staff Victor Aenlle.

The same day the report was released, Sheriff Corpus held a press conference to announce the arrest of San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association President Carlos Tapia.

The ongoing dispute between the sheriff and the two unions first surfaced in September when San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association aired their grievances against Sheriff Corpus and Chief of Staff Aenlle.

The DSA and the Office of Sheriff's Sergeants both accused Aenlle of creating a toxic work environment and interfering with protected union activities. The deputies' union also filed unfair labor practice complaints with the California Public Employment Relations Board.

On Wednesday, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a vote of no confidence against the sheriff.

Corpus showed up at the meeting to defend herself, denying the allegations and blasting the report as politically motivated. She said she would appoint the chief of staff in question to assistant sheriff, despite the fact that he is not a sworn peace officer.