San Mateo County Sheriff Corpus defiant at meeting as supervisors called on her to resign

There was a heated Board of Supervisors meeting in San Mateo County Wednesday where the board unanimously voted to ask Sheriff Christina Corpus to step down.

It comes after a scathing report from a retired judge that revealed allegations of retaliation, racism and abuse of power.

As the Board of Supervisors were contemplating on casting a no-confidence vote, Sheriff Christina Corpus came up to the microphone and called the allegations false and the investigation a witch hunt.

What she said next stunned many in the public meeting as she tried to protect her chief of staff, the man she's accused of having an inappropriate relationship with.

Sheriff Christina Corpus' appearance at the meeting was both unexpected and shocking.

"What has happened the last few days is disgusting," said Sheriff Corpus. "I will not allow the board to threaten me and attempt to fire my chief of staff without cause. This inquiry was politically motivated and one sided. It was filled with lies."

Sheriff Corpus and Chief of Staff Victor Aenlle are central figures in an independent 400-page investigation. According to a release issued by the board on Tuesday, the investigative report by retired California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell revealed charges of abuse of power, intimidation, retaliation, the use of racial and homophobic slurs and conflicts of interest.

Cordell talked to numerous employees during her investigation, has yet to speak with the sherrif.

"Sheriff Corpus, will you agree to sit for sworn testimony in front of Judge Cordell," asked Supervisor Ray Mueller.

"Mr. Mueller, when I have legal representation, I will answer that question," replied the sheriff.

The ongoing dispute between the sheriff and the two unions first surfaced in September when San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association aired their grievances against Sheriff Corpus and Chief of Staff Aenlle.

The DSA and the Office of Sheriff's Sergeants both accused Aenlle of creating a toxic work environment and interfering with protected union activities. The deputies' union also filed unfair labor practice complaints with the California Public Employment Relations Board.

The PERB complaints allege the Sheriff's Office changed its minimum staffing level policy without union input and refused to meet about an expiring overtime policy.

Many deputies with the sheriff's department say morale is extremely low and many are frustrated with the lack of response from Sheriff Corpus and her administrative team.

"I think it just go to show that what the DSA and OSS have been saying is completely valid. We have been talking about trying to get transparency," said Detective Eliot Storch with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department. "We've been talking about trying to get cooperation from the Sheriff. So far we have gotten nothing but resistance, and nothing that was said by her in there contradicts that."

Along with the vote of no confidence, the Board of Supervisors voted to eliminate the Chief of Staff position held by Victor Aenlle. But in a surprise move, Sheriff Corpus tried to appoint Aenlle as her assistant sheriff during the meeting.

"I was surprised, disappointed and honestly just in awe that the practice of continuing to try to promote this man despite the sustained allegations is continuing and she does it in public," said Supervisor Noelia Corzo.

The county will be looking to see if Aenlle even meets the requirements of the job since his background is in real estate and not law enforcement. Supervisor Corzo says she tried to reach out to the sheriff in September by phone and text to get her side of the story but never heard back. Corzo is concerned about her well-being.

"It's not logical to do the things that the sheriff has done and to a certain extent, I do fear for her safety," said Supervisor Corzo. "Emotional, physical etc."

As an elected official, there are only a few ways to remove the sheriff from office. Those include a recall or an amendment to the county charter for supervisors to be able to fire her with just cause. Both options would have to be approved by voters, a process which can take quite a bit of time. In the meantime, employees said they fear retaliation until there is a change in leadership.

"Yesterday, our president, Carlos Tapia, was arrested for what we believe are baseless charges," said Storch. "I have no reason to believe more retaliation isn't coming."

At this point, Sheriff Corpus has not given any indication of stepping down. She has vowed to stay in her job and fight her opponents.