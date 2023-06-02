Accident raises concerns over boulders placed along Kato Road in Fremont

FREMONT -- While cities around the Bay Area have tried some unusual tactics to deal with the homeless, large boulders that were placed to keep RVs from parking along Kato Road in Fremont a couple of years ago are sparking a discussion about safety.

The installation of the rocks has stirred controversy since their placement in 2020. A recent accident has elevated safety concerns.

On May 12, a 57-year-old woman sustained severe injuries when her vehicle collided with the boulders. She died six days later.

Fremont resident and member of the Mission Peak Conservancy Kelly Abreu says he's concerned and wants to warn others about the boulders on Kato Road.

"The city is not listening to the motorists, because this presents a danger to motorists," Abreu said. "The boulders were not intended to interact with the cars. They were intended to eradicate a homeless encampment. But the effect, especially on some of these sharp curves, is to put a dangerous obstacle right in front of the motorist. The fact that the motorists drove straight into the boulders and resulted in a fatality, that is a safety hazard that should have been foreseen and designed for."

According to Abreu, the presence of these boulders has displaced many of the RVs that used to park on Kato Road. Now they can be seen lining Stewart Avenue, with a significant number of vehicles stretching along the road for miles.

"The rate of homelessness has grown over the last couple of years. The latest survey showed a huge jump in homelessness in the Bay Area, especially in Fremont. The city lacks the resources to address this issue. Putting in boulders that are dangerous for motorists is not the way to address this," explained Abreu, highlighting the underlying problem that needs attention.

However, the city maintains that the decision to install the boulders was based on ensuring the security and well-being of people living in RVs. The limited space between Kato Road and I-880 is shared by a bike lane with heavy traffic on both sides.