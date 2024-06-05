Law requiring California bars to have date rape drug test kits to soon take effect

Bars and nightclubs across California will soon be required to have testing kits for date rape drugs, under a new law going into effect this summer.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday reminded establishments that the measure, known as Assembly Bill 1013, will take effect on July 1. Authored by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach), AB1013 was unanimously passed in the legislature last year.

Under AB1013, establishments must offer the kits, which can detect GHB and other substances known as "roofies" in drinks. The kits can either be for sale or offered to customers free of charge.

Establishments must also post signs reading, "Don't get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details."

The measure impacts establishments with a "Type 48" license, which includes 2,400 bars and nightclubs in the state. Bars and clubs that do not comply may face administrative actions impacting their licenses, the agency said.

Officials with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said they do not sell or provide testing kits and does not officially endorse any specific company that does.