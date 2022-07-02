Bay Area animal experts offer tips on keeping pets safe this 4th of July

Tips to keep your pets happy during Fourth of July fireworks

Tips to keep your pets happy during Fourth of July fireworks

Tips to keep your pets happy during Fourth of July fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO – Big crowds and fireworks on the 4th of July are great, if you're a human. But your pet wants independence from the noise of Independence Day.

KPIX 5 set out to find best tips for pet owners concerned their pet may get spooked and run away from the noise of the fireworks.

We met Mark Klaiman and Virginia Donahue, who both represent a love for animals and a desire to see them safe during fireworks season.

Mark operates Pet Camp, a dog daycare. He wants a full house of animals before the fourth.

His wife, Virginia, works for San Francisco Animal Care and Control. She wants her facility empty after the holiday.

What does that mean? Mark believes folks should board their dogs in a safe, quiet place to mitigate the risk of pets running away and Virginia believes if people do that or keep their pets safely locked in a quiet space, animals won't run scared from fireworks, ending up on the street.

Mark told KPIX 5, "We are full for the weekend, for the July 4th holiday, and we are thrilled about it. We are thrilled that people are out traveling again."

Meanwhile, Virginia said, "We are hoping that these spaces aren't full after the 4th, because we are already very full."

Virginia said people often give all the attention before and after the holiday to the plight of scared dogs, but cats go missing too, and most are not reunited with their owners.

"Cats, the figure is under 10%. A lot of them aren't chipped, they're not wearing collars, and a match is never made," she told KPIX 5.

Outside of boarding and watching your animal close during the 4th, both say, keep your pets inside, comfortable, with food and water, until the 4th passes.