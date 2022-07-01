Where to Find Bay Area July 4th Parades And Fireworks Shows
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Some July 4th festivities across the Bay Area will be returning for the first time in two years since the pandemic began this holiday, celebrating with parades, festivals and fireworks shows.
However, due to continuing COVID concerns and worries about fire danger under current drought conditions, there are certain celebrations that have been canceled for a second year in a row. Below is a rundown of confirmed events:
PARADES AND PICNICS
- Alameda 10 a.m. The July 4th parade returns for the first time in two years, with a pre-parade 5K run at 9 a.m. There will be additional July 4th festivities will be held at the USS Hornet starting at 10 a.m. Event info
- American Canyon This year's parade starts at 3 p.m. at American Canyon Road and Elliot Drive, traveling north on Elliot Drive to Benton Way, ending at Community Park II where there will be a celebration with food trucks, live music, Silent Disco, and other activities Event info
- Antioch The city celebrates the 4th and Antioch's sesquicentennial starting with an 8 a.m. pancake breakfast, a parade at 11 a.m. and a full day of music and family fun leading up to fireworks over the Delta at 9:30 a.m. Event info
- Aptos 10 a.m. "World Shortest" Parade at Soquel Drive and State Park Drive Event Info
- Calistoga After hosting a "self-guided parade" last year, the July 4th parade returns with additional activities planned on Sunday Event info
- Cloverdale 9 a.m. parade through downtown Cloverdale followed by live music and carnival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Citrus Fair Drive Event info
- Concord 10 a.m. parade starts at Mt. Diablo High School and goes around Todos Santos Plaza Event info
- Danville 9 a.m. Downtown Danville Event info
- Fairfield 10 a.m. Downtown Fairfield Event info
- Fremont 10 a.m. Traditional parade returns this year Event info
- Half Moon Bay 12 p.m. parade on Main Street with a festival at 10 a.m. on Sunday and Monday Event info
- Healdsburg 10:30 a.m. kids parade and "duck dash" children's festival in downtown Healdsburg Plaza Event info
- Los Altos Hills 10 a.m. parade starting at Town Hall Event info
- Morgan Hill 10 a.m. Parade in downtown Morgan Hill; Freedom Fest gates open at 3 p.m. for live music and festivities Event info
- Novato Live parade canceled; virtual event begins 10 a.m. Event info
- Orinda 7:30 a.m. pancake breakfast before an 8 a.m. fun run and 9 a.m. book sale leading up to the 10 a.m. parade start from the East BART parking lot Event info
- Pacific Grove No parade but July 4th festival begins at 11 a.m. on Lighthouse Avenue Event info
- Pleasant Hill Neighborhood parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Event info
- San Jose 9:45 a.m. parade begins on the Alameda with Rose, White & Blue festival will be held at 1100 Shasta Avenue afterwards. There is also a festival starting at 3 p.m. in Almaden Lake Park Event info
- San Mateo 10 a.m. Parade begins at Lexington Ave Event info
- Scotts Valley On Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. parade and flyover at Scotts Valley Drive before festival and fireworks at SkyPark at 9:15 p.m. Even info
- Sausalito 10 a.m. parade followed by a "bring your own" picnic celebration with live music will be held in Dunphy Park at 12 p.m.; dinner and 9:15 p.m. fireworks in Gabrielson Park Event info
- Watsonville 12 p.m. parade down Main Street Event info
FIREWORKS
- Antioch Fireworks at downtown Antioch riverfront at 9:30 p.m. Event info
- American Canyon Fireworks at sundown Event info
- Concord 9 p.m. fireworks show held at Mt. Diablo High School Event info
- Cloverdale Fireworks around 30 minutes after sunset at Cloverdale High School football field Event info
- Gilroy Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Gilroy High School Event info
- Healdsburg 10 p.m. fireworks show with viewing in the area of Fitch Mountain Elementary Event info
- Morgan Hill Fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. with live music near Outdoor Sports Complex on Condit Road Event info
- Mountain View Fireworks with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra performing at the Shoreline Amphitheatre Event info
- Oakland While there is no official fireworks display in Oakland, the A's will be having post-game fireworks and drone shows over the Coliseum on July 3-4 Event info
- Petaluma Fire danger has led the city to cancel the traditional fireworks show, but there will be a laser light show at 9:30 visible throughout Petaluma Event info
- Pleasant Hill Fireworks show at College Park High School at approximately 9:15 p.m., with gates at school grounds opening at 6:30 p.m. Event info
- San Francisco Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Pier 39 Event info
- San Jose Fireworks at Almaden Lake Park at 9:15 p.m. Event info
- San Rafael The Marin County Fair is holding nightly fireworks at 9:30 p.m. through July 4th Event info
- Santa Clara Fireworks at California's Great America above the park at 9 p.m. Event info
- Sonoma Fireworks at dusk above General Vallejo Field; there will also be fireworks at Sonoma State University following a concert on the lawn outside Weill Hall Event info
- Vacaville Fireworks show following live music at Andrews Park at 9:30 p.m. Event info
- Vallejo Fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. nightly July 2-4 at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom along with earlier festivities including live music Event info
