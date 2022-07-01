Where to Find Bay Area July 4th Parades And Fireworks Shows

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Some July 4th festivities across the Bay Area will be returning for the first time in two years since the pandemic began this holiday, celebrating with parades, festivals and fireworks shows.

However, due to continuing COVID concerns and worries about fire danger under current drought conditions, there are certain celebrations that have been canceled for a second year in a row. Below is a rundown of confirmed events:

PARADES AND PICNICS

FIREWORKS