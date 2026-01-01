49er faithful from Carmel confident in team's chances for deep playoff run

From head to toe, Belinda Rhodes is blinged out in 49ers gear.

"Love this one, Jerry Rice has one just like this too," Rhodes told CBS News Bay Area. "This is my latest fun piece, my Sourdough Sam hat."

She has been cheering on for the Niners for as long as she can remember.

"My dad was a Niners fan, my brothers are Niners fans. So really, born into the Niner Faithful," Rhodes added.

Since 2014, she's been even more loyal to the Faithful.

"We've been season ticketholders and attended pretty much almost every game away and home. We've missed very little," she said.

That's no easy feat. She splits her time between Stockton and Carmel for work. Rhodes makes sure to have at least one jersey and some memorabilia in her car just in case.

"I probably could have bought a house. It's been a lot, it's an investment in just the entertainment and being a fan," Rhodes said.

All eyes are on Saturday's high-stakes regular season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. If the Niners win, they'll lock in home-field advantage through the Super Bowl, which is being held on their home field.

No matter home, or away, she will be there to root on her 49ers, just like she has for decades.

"Super excited, but I'm really confident. We've been playing well. Purdy's been playing well, we have a lot of injuries, but our team has really picked up," Rhodes said.

Courtney Ferrante, Rhodes' boss, is also a Niners fan.

"Two months ago, Belinda put in a request to have Super Bowl Sunday off. So that she could go see the Niners play," Ferrante told CBS News Bay Area.

Rhodes is confident that the Niners will secure the NFC West title and conference's number one seed. And if they do, she knows just what to wear.

"This is my favorite jersey, Jerry Rice, he signed it. When the stadium opened, he did a signing so we stood in line all night. I was number three in line," she said.

As long as the 49ers take the field, Rhodes will be there, and you surely won't miss her in the bleachers.