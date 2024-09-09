49ers salute SFPD officer, surgeon who helped Ricky Pearsall after shooting

49ers honor first responders who helped Ricky Pearsall after Union Square shooting

49ers honor first responders who helped Ricky Pearsall after Union Square shooting

49ers honor first responders who helped Ricky Pearsall after Union Square shooting

The San Francisco 49ers took time before Monday night's game to salute two of the people who helped rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall when he was shot in Union Square.

Pearsall was on the sidelines to cheer on his teammates at Monday night's game against the Jets. He greeted SFPD Sgt. Joelle Harrell and Dr. Judy Kornblith in the end zone at Levi's Stadium before the game during a moment honoring the two women who came to his aid after he was shot in the chest on Aug. 31 while on the street in Union Square in San Francisco.

Harrell was one of the first officers on the scene after the shooting and reassured Pearsall he was going to be OK as he was placed in an ambulance for transport to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and Dr. Kornblith was the surgeon who operated on Pearsall.

Video shared by the 49ers on social media showed the rookie embracing both women and giving them signed jerseys and helmets.

Heroes ❤️💛



Just 9 days ago Ricky Pearsall was shot. The first responders who came to his aid were honored at tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/urXoMWVg2n — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 10, 2024

Pearsall is still recovering from the shooting and is expected to miss at least the next three games of the season.

The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting made his first court appearance last week and expressed remorse for the incident through his defense attorney.

The teen from Tracy is due back in court Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m