49ers QB Brock Purdy returns to practice, could play Sunday against Arizona

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to practice on Wednesday and has a chance to play this week after missing a game with a toe injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy would be limited at practice because of the toe and a left shoulder injury but could be healthy enough to suit up Sunday against Arizona.

Purdy hurt his toe in the first half of the season opener at Seattle but played through the injury, leading a game-winning touchdown drive capped by a 4-yard pass to Jake Tonges. Purdy went 26 for 35 for 277 yards with two TDs and two interceptions against the Seahawks.

The injury was described as similar to turf toe and Purdy was listed as "week to week." He now has a chance to play after missing only one game. Shanahan said Purdy will play if he's able to even though Mac Jones thrived in his place last week.

"Mainly just how he's feeling and how he thinks he can go, what he thinks he can do today, what he thinks he could do tomorrow, Friday and Sunday," Shanahan said. "Really doesn't have anything to do with how Mac played, whether it was good or bad. Doesn't really affect that. I just talk about where Brock's at right now."

Purdy missed two games last season with injuries, sitting out one game with a right shoulder injury and another with a right elbow injury. Those are the only games he has missed because of injuries since taking over as starter late in the 2022 season. He did have a significant injury to his right elbow in the 2022 NFC championship game that required surgery but he made it back for the opener the following season.

Jones fared well as Purdy's replacement in his first action with San Francisco after being signed in the offseason as a free agent. He went 26 for 39 for 279 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 26-21 win at New Orleans.

It was the most productive game for Jones since the 2022 opener when he was playing in New England. Jones was drafted in the first round by the Patriots in 2021 and played well as a rookie before regressing and losing his job. He spent last season as a backup in Jacksonville and now is trying to revive his career with the 49ers.

The Niners had several other players miss practice on Wednesday, with receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (concussion), defensive back Siran Neal (concussion), offensive Spencer Burford (knee) and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) all sitting out with injuries.

Left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and defensive end Nick Bosa all got veteran rest days. Williams is also dealing with a knee injury and McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury, but both are expected to play this week.

The 49ers placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve with a sprained ankle and promoted tight end Brayden Willis from the practice squad to the active roster.

Seventh-round rookie Connor Colby replaced Bartch in New Orleans and fared well in his first extensive NFL action.

San Francisco also signed tackle Brandon Parker to the practice squad as insurance with backup tackle Spence Burford dealing with a knee injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl