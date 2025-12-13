49ers place Brandon Aiyuk on reserve list, ending his season and likely his tenure

The San Francisco 49ers placed receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list, making him ineligible to return from a knee injury this season.

The move comes after the Niners had previously voided $27 million guaranteed in his contract for next season for failing to participate in meetings and other team activities. It likely marks the end of his tenure in San Francisco.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension last year that included guaranteed money for 2026. The 49ers are expected to cut ties with him before next season without having to pay him any more money.

San Francisco could try to recoup some of the bonus money the team already paid Aiyuk. If the Niners are successful, that would reduce the $29.6 million in dead money chargers on the salary cap the team otherwise would have to take if Aiyuk is cut or traded before next season.

Aiyuk has been out all season recovering from knee surgery last year. Coach Kyle Shanahan initially expressed hope that Aiyuk could return to the practice field by early November.

Shanahan said late last month that Aiyuk hadn't been medically cleared to play.

Aiyuk signed the lucrative extension last summer following a lengthy contract hold-in that kept him out of training camp. He was coming off a 2023 season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and was a second-team All-Pro.

Aiyuk had only 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games last season before getting injured. He has been paid about $48 million the past two seasons for that production.

The 27-year-old Aiyuk has 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 TDs since being drafted in the first round in 2020.